Three shoppers in Amherst have been fined for disobeying orders under the Health Protection Act.

The Amherst Police Department says its officers issued the summary offence tickets Monday after they learned three shoppers who had recently crossed the border into the province were shopping at a local business.

As part of Nova Scotia’s state of emergency, anyone entering the province must self-isolate for 14 days, an order from chief medial officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.

“The order states people must start self-isolating on the day they cross the border into the province and requires them to refrain from entering any building, public transportation or enclosed spaces, other than their own residence, where people are present,” said Amherst police in a press release.

Each ticket carries a $1,000 fine.