Three Repentant Bandits Surrender Their Weapons In Zamafara

Reports from Channels TV has it that after the bandits had given up their AK-47 rifles and other ammunition on Monday, the bandits swore with the Holy qua’ran not to indulge in the act of banditry activities again.

At the Government House in Gusau, one of them in Hausa, expressed that they have sincerely accepted the peace approach of the state government; pledging not to disturb the peace of the Nigerians.

Following the report, Governor Bello Matawalle said that he and his administration will at all cost, legally do the necessary humanly possible to eradicate and disarm bandits of their weapons.

Furthermore, he said this is for the sake of peace to reign in the state to enable residents to go about carrying out their lawful businesses without fear and also to prove that not all Fulanis are criminals while some who indulged in banditry are victims of circumstances.

He promised that the state government are trying their possible best by implementing two methods which are Kinetic and non-kinetic approach to get rid of these banditry.

The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, commended the state government of Zamfara for the peace initiative, as it is instrumental in achieving the desired result