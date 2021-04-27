Three Police officers dismissed for alleged extortion

Three police officers have been fired after they were accused of extorting N153,000 from one Sheriff Adedigba by intimidation.

Inspector Sunday John, Sgt Jimoh Asimiya, and Sgt Solomon Adedapo are the officers who have been shot.

They were accused of extorting the money from the victim when he was on his way from Abeokuta to Lagos.

After hearing about the incident on social media, Commissioner of Police Edward Ajogun ordered the officers involved in the heinous act to be arrested and detained immediately.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, a police spokesperson, the three officers were soon found and apprehended, and the money was recovered and returned to the victim.

The three were subsequently arraigned for departmental orderly room trial and found guilty on all three counts of Corrupt practices, Discreditable conduct, and Disobedience to a lawful order, according to Abimbola, a DSP.

According to the spokesman, they were later fired from the force to act as a deterrent to those who may follow in their footsteps.

He also stated that the victim was present to provide evidence and that he was full of praise for the Commissioner of Police and the management team for their quick response to the incident, which he said had rekindled his faith in the Nigeria Police Force.