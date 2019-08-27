Three persons lost their lives on Tuesday at the Ogolonto area of Ikorodu, Lagos, after a Dangote Cement truck, veered off its lane, crushing a BRT bus.

Eyewitness account has it that the driver of the truck which was laden with bags of cement lost control of the truck.

The truck reportedly skidded off the main express and then collided with the bus on the BRT corridor.

The Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Elkana Bala confirmed the accident saying, 32 persons also sustained various degree of injuries.

Bala said the injured persons have been taken to the hospital while the remains of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue.

“ The accident led to the death of three persons, while 32 persons sustained various degree of injuries. The injured have been taken to the hospital.

“ We have cleared the obstruction, the truck, and the bus have been moved to a nearby police division, to pave way for the free flow of traffic,” he said.

On if any arrest had been made, Bala said the driver had absconded immediately after the accident.

“ We are on the look for the driver as we gathered that he fled after the incident. But it won’t be difficult to get him as we already know the company he works for, they will produce him, ” he said.