Three Lebanese nationals abducted in Rivers State on June 8, have regained their freedom.

The expatriates of Raffoul Nigeria Limited were kidnapped by gunmen at construction site of the Andoni-Opobo-Unity road in the Andoni Local Governmnent Area of the State.

Spokesperson for the Rivers Police Command, who confirmed the development in a statement identified the rescued kidnap victims as as Engr. Tony Stephan, Chandy Lahoud and Emile Skaff.

“The victims were rescued as a result of the intense pressure mounted on them by the Police, complemented by the strategic role played by the Chairman of Andoni LGA, Hon. Lawrence Paul,” the Police spokesperson said.

He added that the victims have been debriefed and are currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital, while efforts have been intensified to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

However, the police didn’t state if ransom was paid before the abducted road workers were set free.

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike had given Andoni Council of Chiefs a 72-Hour ultimatum to ensure the immediate release of three kidnapped expatriates.

Wike said failure to secure the release of the three expatriates kidnapped by Andoni youths at the expiration of the ultimatum, he will formally withdraw the recognition of all Government Chiefs in the Local Government Area and cancel the Andoni aspect of the Unity Road project.

Governor Wike further stated that other communities across the State must take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects for them.

He said the same sanctions will be meted out to other communities where Chiefs and leaders allow project contractors to be kidnapped by community youths.