Three feared killed as police arrest 58 suspects over Lagos gang war

Joy Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 58 suspects, alleged to be the masterminders of a protracted gang war on Lagos Island, that has resulted in the death of at least three persons.

Daily Times reports that the latest fatality of the gang war is a youngster simply identified as ‘Tiroo’, who was shot dead by the notorious Agarawu boys, at Itafaji area of Lagos Island.

Although refers and residents have since been living in fear, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspect security operatives have been detailed to the area to restored normalcy.

In a statement, Adejobi said the Command has intensified efforts to sanitise and restore normalcy to the Agarawu, Ita Faaji, Igbosere and other areas on the Lagos Island which have been under the siege of miscreants and gangsters.

He said: “ The command despatched a team comprised Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Taskforce, Police Mobile Force, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps and other local security outfits, under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bode Ojajuni, the Area Commanader Area A, Lion Building, to go after the bad boys in the areas which eventually led to the arrest of 58 suspects.

“ The miscreants and gangsters in the areas have severally attacked and damaged peoples properties while some allegedly lost their lives to their various criminal activities.

“ The Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu, has deemed it necessary and imperative to raise a formidable team to carry out sting operations on the island. ”

Some of the arrested suspects were identified as Sikiru Kareem, Kamal Olatoyinbo, Sulaimon Alaga, Musa Alidu, Amadu Chidi, Abass Saliu, Gafar Ambali, Oriyomi Adeyemi, Suleiman Saleh, Ojo Junior, Abayomi Ogunleye, Alhassan Abdulahi, Kazeem Olagbajumo, Rilwan Salau and others.

The Command’s spokesperson noted that the Commissioner of Police (CP), has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba for proper investigation and prosecution.

“ He also warned and assured that the command will not relent on its oars in making sure that the Lagos Island and the state generally are free of gangsterism, hooliganism and crimes, ” he added.

