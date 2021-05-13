Three days of fasting, prayers for ‘speedy recovery’ of Nigeria, CAN declares

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for a three-day fast to address the country’s problems.

This was stated in a circular dated May 11, 2021, issued by the CAN National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph, and addressed to the Christian body’s leadership at various levels.

The circular titled, “National Days of Soberness/Mourning and Fervent Prayers for God’s Mercy by Christians in Nigeria from Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30” explained that the leadership of the association should consider the prayers important for God’s mercy and intervention in the continued killings, banditry, terrorism, and other problems facing the country.

The CAN listed some of the suggested prayer points to include seeking forgiveness for sins committed by the church or Nigerians, especially their leaders.

The circular reads in part, “The following are the suggested prayer points to be followed during the said prayer meetings:

“That we are sad and pained for the blood of many innocent Nigerians that evil people in our midst had shed or for those kidnapped and abused in various ways. That God should forgive our sins wherever we as a church or Nigerians, especially our leaders had sinned against God.

“That our leaders would do justice in leadership and show fairness to all ethnic and religious groups in all their actions so as to douse ethnic and religious tensions we have presently.

“That the law enforcement agents would rise to their responsibilities and provide the necessary security we need in Nigeria.

“Pray for the speedy recovery of our nation from all our losses so that this nation might become very soon a nation that everyone in the world would love to be.”