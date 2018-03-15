Three Crowns inaugurates Nigeria’s first creamer

Three Crowns, one of Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk has increased its array of products as it launched the nation’s first locally produced evaporated Creamer in Lagos recently

Speaking during the unveiling the Three Crowns Creamer, the Managing Director FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Mr. Ben Langat said, “I am pleased to announce to you that we have expanded our portfolio with the introduction of the Three Crowns Creamer, the first locally produced Creamer in the Nigerian market. I have tasted it, used it in my breakfast and local meals and I am confident that we have provided a nutrition solution for consumers.”

Langat assured consumers that “FrieslandCampina WAMCO will continue to ensure that every Nigerian mother has Three Crowns for her home.”

A press statement signed by Mrs. Ore Famurewa, Corporate Affairs Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO disclosed that Creamers are generally perceived to be for the upper class in developed countries. “Three Crowns now offers majority of Nigerians more affordable access to a rich, tasty new Creamer at just N120 per tin”.

A Three Crowns retailer said at the launch: “Three Crowns Creamer has a rich sweet taste, you will definitely be going back for more once you taste it.”

Key business partners of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, including wholesalers and retailers from different parts of the country were at the launch to welcome the new product into the market.

For three decades, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well begin. Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers, socially believed to be primary care takers, are themselves taken care of, this directly and positively impacts the care they give to their families.

Stories by Godwin Anyebe