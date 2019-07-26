Three armed robbery suspects linked to the attacks on residents of Rafi in the last few months, have been arrested by the Niger State police command.

The suspects arrested along Maikujeri-Kagara Road in the Rafi Local Government Area of the state, were identified Usman Alhassan, 30; Haliru Usman, 27; and Sani Idi, 27, all from Maikujeri village.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer said the arrested suspects have confessed to the crime. He further disclosed that one fabricated AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine and 15 bundles of new wrappers were recovered from the suspects, who will soon be charged to court.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects said they went into robbery to raise capital to start off a legitimate business.

We have been into robbery for some years now. I had hoped that we would make enough money to quit and go into legitimate business before our arrest” Alhassan said.