Ilorin, the Kwara state capital was agog Monday as thousands gathered at the palace of the city’s Emir who the 2019 Durbar commemorating Eid-el-Kabir Festival.

The Emir, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari in company of several horse riders rode horses to several major streets in the state capital to mark the day.

He was accorded a rousing reception on arrival to the palace by the mammoth crowd.

Several traditional musicians and praise singers were at hand showrering praises on the Emir throughput the event.

The traditional ruler who is the Chairman of the State Traditional Council in his remark, expressed gratitude to God for witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir Festival.

The Royal Father appealed to residents in the state to continue to live in peace and allow love, unity and progress reign supreme among them.

The monarch noted that no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of chaos and acrimony.