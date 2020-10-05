Thomas Partey: Arsenal prepares to pay release clause

Thomas Partey looks like a good replacement for Houssem Aouar after he pledged his future to Lyon.

Arsenal is pursuit of an attacking midfielder and the Ghanaian seems to be a great choice, a representative has seemingly dropped a transfer hint amid Arsenal’s interest.

Gunners on Monday indicated that they will pay Partey’s £46million Atletico Madrid release clause, according to Goal.

Arsenal are making the necessary arrangements, including having the 27-year-old complete his medical in Spain so as to speed up the process, Daily Times understands.