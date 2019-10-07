Former Newcastle United Manager, Alan Shearer has said that the current Manchester United team is the worst he has seen following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Shearer, who is also Match of the Day 2 pundit, stated this while expressing his sympathy for Marcus Rashford, after the Manchester United forward extended his bad run of form in Sunday afternoon’s defeat at Newcastle.

‘This is the worst Man United team I’ve seen for a number of years,’ Shearer said. ‘I wonder whether anything is actually saying anything to Rashford. He’s not moving in the box. He’s making it far too easy for defenders.

‘It has to be a very frustrating time for him because that team is awful,’ he said.

Shearer also weighed in on the Rashford debate, noting that the poor quality of the players around him is having a detrimental effect on the young striker.