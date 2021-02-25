Third Mainland Bridge to be reopened February 27 - FG — Daily Times Nigeria

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, the Third Mainland Bridge will officially reopen to traffic at midnight. Popoola Olukayode, the federal works comptroller in Lagos state, confirmed this in an interview with newsmen.

He said, however, on the midnight of Friday, February 26, both inbound and outbound lanes will be shut to traffic to allow contractors to transfer the equipment used for reconstruction and maintenance and to put final touches to the bridge, including lane markings and pothole fixing.

Popoola added that traffic would not be impacted by underwater repairs that would commence after the complete reopening of the bridge.

On July 24, 2020, the Federal Government declared the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for another phase of repair work for a period of 6 months.

Owing to disruption caused by last year’s #EndSARS protests, this was extended by an additional one month, and the full re-opening date was postponed to February 15, 2021.