Any ‘third force’ in Nigeria will work with PDP to dislodge APC in 2019, says spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that there is nothing like political ‘third force’ in Nigeria. According to the PDP spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the so-called ‘Third Force’ will team up with the PDP to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC), government in 2019.

Speaking in an interview with another newspaper, Ologbondiyan said: “There is no ‘Third Force’. What people are talking about is a coalition and we said that our position on ‘Third Force’ or coalition is such that when they’re ready, they will come and team up with the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The hope of the average Nigerian as we speak today is to reject the APC and its tactless government at the polls. If that is the desire; if that is the dream of an average Nigerian, the only party or the only platform that can do that with ease, is the Peoples Democratic Party platform.

“And I said so because our party has membership in 900, 000 wards across the federation. Our political party is entrenched in the 120, 000 polling units across the nation.

So, on the face of that, the only party that is steadfast; the only party that is there and is prepared; the only party that is ready to take off this incompetent party, the APC, is the Peoples Democratic Party, and there will be no need to go and be forming another coalition.

“If you will remember, the APC that has formed the government today was formed around 2013. Up till today, they have not been able to come together as a united entity.

As you will recall, the present President of the Senate will have to go and sleep within the confines of the National Assembly to emerge as Senate President, because they were not discussions with regard to power sharing. Do Nigerians want to go back to the scenario of 2015? Is that the desires of Nigerians? I don’t want to believe so.

“So, I want to believe that any coalition that is prepared to seek power, any coalition that wants to oust the APC, the discredited party, must come and discuss with PDP. And PDP is prepared to discuss with small parties, to work in alliance on how we can regain power and service the interest of Nigerians,” he said.