Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the xenophobic attacks carried out by South Africans against foreigners mostly Nigerians in their country, which has led to an outrage on social media and the media.

The screen diva in her Instagram post, stated that South Africans have shown Nigerians countless times who they are. She affirmed that a life with Nigerians isn’t the worst thing and they (South Africans) need to see another side of life without Nigerians.

Admitting that life is tough here in Nigeria, the actress added that sooner than later we’ll have to realize it’s all we’ve got. Genevieve Nnaji also urged Nigerians to make sure all energy and resources are beneficial to all things in Nigeria as the signs can’t be ignored any more.

She wrote “A life with us isn’t the worse thing. They need to see one without us. They’ve shown us countless times who they are. Let’s believe them. It’s time to show them who we are. But most importantly, it’s time we believed in ourselves. They see our potential;

our greatness. We need to see it too. It’s tough out here I know, but sooner than later we’ll have to realize it’s all we’ve got. We have to make sure our energy and resources are beneficial to all things Her??. We can’t ignore the signs much longer. Change is inevitable. Let us stay ahead of it. #LongliveNigeria “