The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that it would be difficult for workers in Nigeria to celebrate decent work when there is no commensurate decent wage, thus calling on the Federal Government to conclude the process leading to the full implementation of new minimum wage.

Addressing workers yesterday at an event to mark this year’s ‘Decent Work World Day’, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who was represented by Comrade Benjamin Anthony, said there cannot be decent work without decent wages adding that the national minimum wage is the floor for decent wages.

“We call on all tiers of government in Nigeria to commence full implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage.”

“We are tired of a world where workers are exposed to worsening health and safety situations with increased cases of deaths and injuries at work. We reject a world of work of increased demand for overtime work without commensurate reward.

“We reject a world of work where jobs are not secured and hugely precarious. We reject the ascendancy of a work order denoted by casual, contract, or outsourced work. We will continue to frown at child labour. We reject forced labour.

“These industrial infractions violate section 7 of Nigeria’s Labour Act. We say no to a world of work where workers are dumped in the column of “expendables” to be torn apart, trampled upon and tossed aside.” He said

Speaking further, he commended the few employers who played in accordance to the rules and embraced standard employment practices.

He also reiterated that labour is determined to enforce the regularization of casual, contract and outsourced workers in line with our Labour laws.

“It is high time, we brought to an end all forms of abuses, unfair, punitive and unjust practices that our fellow workers are subjected to because injury to one remains injury to all.”