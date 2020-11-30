There’s need to investigate Buhari’s mental, physical health — Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili has called for an independent assessment into the physical and mental capability of President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the nation, Daily Times gathered.

The former Minister said this on her official Twitter page, stating that the State house physician cannot be trusted hence the need for an independent panel.

Her posts read: “I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, Privacy has to yield ground to our right to know as citizens, the state of health of Buhari.

“We really must assess the physical or mental capability of Nigeria’ President to carry on the duties of office.

“Citizens can collectively push for an Independent Panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President Buhari.

“The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

“As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a Medical Panel on Buhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us accurate information. ”

The former education minister said it was needful as Nigerians need full disclosure before the situation in the country worsens.

“It is reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of Buhari,” Ezekwesili tweeted.

