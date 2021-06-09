There will be no extension for 2021 SSCE, Says NECO

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said that there will be no extension for the ongoing the registration process for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates.

This was contained in a statement by Azeez Sani, NECO Head Information and Public Relations Division.

According to the statement, the registration exercise which started on 31st March 31 will close on Friday, June 36, 2021.

The statement revealed that there will be no extension adding that the examination will commence on Monday July 5, 2021.

This it added will enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2021 SSCE internal.

It read on part, “State Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders are enjoined to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates registration.

“The Council assures all stakeholders of its resolve to have a seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE.