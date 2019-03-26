There were no killings, protests during Kano re-run – Commissioner

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Our reporter



Stories of many deaths and protests in Kano during the supplementary election that took place Saturday were concocted and peddled by politicians and enemies of state in order to create false impression and therefore cast aspersions on the integrity of the election.



The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba, stated while addressing a news conference Tuesday.

He therefore challenged anybody with credible evidence of such killings to come forward so that the public would be properly guided.



“I want to challenge anyone with proof of killings during the election to come and give the names of those killed.



“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that two persons were killed in Nasarawa Local Government Area but we went to the area and Nasarawa Hospital as well, but we were not able to get report of any death.



“So, if there is any person who witnessed killing of somebody in Nasarawa local government or anywhere, let him or her come forward and say so,” Garba said.



Malam Mohammed Garba also debunked the insinuations hat there was protest after the election results were announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



According to him, there were a lot of fabricated stories during the election which were the handiwork of those he described as desperate members of the opposition who wanted to discredit the election at all costs.



“The desperation of the opposition to discredit the election was the reason why they continued to spread all sorts of rumours and lies on social media platforms to misinform the public,” he said.



The commissioner said that the supplementary election was generally peaceful besides two incidents which were quickly addressed by the security agents in the affected areas.



He said the State Government would continue to ensure the security of lives and property in the state and urged all residents of the area to remain law abiding.



“Kano is very peaceful because people are going about their normal businesses since the declaration of the election results by INEC, contrary to the rumours being peddled on social media platform.



“I commend journalists for their adequate coverage of the exercise and call on them to continue to use their various media to promote peace in the state,’’ Garba said.