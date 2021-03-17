There was No attempt to kidnap 307 Science School Students in Ikara – ICYA reveals

Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

The widely publicized story of the attempted Kidnapped of 307 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Ikara in Ikara local government area of Kaduna State is a lie, fictional, and fabrication of the truth.

This revelation was contained in an elaborate letter addressed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai by the Ikara youths, under the umbrella of “Ikara Concerned Youths Association (ICYA).



The letter made available to our correspondent stated that the news report quoting his internal security and Home affairs commissioner Mr. Samuel Aruwan was a fictional episode since nothing occurred in the school “as the student and Chief Security (Chairman) of the LG confirmed in a video recorded night after the spread of the fake news”.

The letter titled: “Samuel Aruwan Must Be Brought To Book”, stated that Ikara has been one of the most peaceful LG, adding that the fake news peddled by Aruwan is viewed as a threat and an invitation of Kidnappers and bandits to the LGA.



“Dear Malam Nasiru Ahmad Elrufa’i, Sir, With due respect and regards, we write to draw the attention of the executive Governor of Kaduna State in the highly respected person of Malam Nasiru Ahmad Elrufa’i on the recent fictional episode tagged as an ‘attempt of kidnapping the sum of 307 students of science secondary school Ikara’.



“We named it as fictional episode because there is nothing occurred in the school as the student and chief security of the LG confirmed in a video recorded nigh after the spread of the fake news”, the youth stated.

The youth also stated that “Sir, it is not too strange, to let you know that Ikara Local Government is among the most peaceful Local Government in Kaduna state if not better than all, henceforward, is a threat to our peaceful coexistence to wakeup with the unfortunate news of attempt of kidnapping in the LG from media channels.

“And what hurts most is hearing this fictional and unconfirmed news from the Honorable Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

“Sir, Aruwan shared this unconfirmed incidence on his page and other Kaduna state official pages with thousands of national and international communities and simultaneously addressed media crews.

“Sir, it is very unfortunate that the commissioner, and also a professional journalist fabricates news that will lead to a breach of security and jeopardize mutual coexistence of community.



“Kaduna as a sovereign state, has a constitution that all duties and responsibilities of public servants and citizens are stipulated therein, in light of that, Chairmen are been shouldered with the task of protecting their LGs as chief securities, but in this case, the Hon. Commissioner skipped the chief security of Ikara LG and decides to publicize fake news alone.

“Sir, we were cornered by man-made phobia when we learned, at earliest morning hours, that your commissioner is publicly inviting kidnappers to our peaceful LG. unfairly. This, if legal action is not taken, will tarnish the image of your keen and exemplary administration and may result in Internal violence in addition to the bad projection of your led administration people may conceive as a result.

“Moreover, our belief is that he did it without your consent and indeed behind a motive that may probably be sabotage to your dedicated administration and/or any other illegal inclination.



“Hitherto, we are pleading you, with humbleness, to make an investigation on the episode and subsequently, bring the perpetrators to book for them to taste the wrath of their wrong perpetration and as well, to stop it kind from happening more especially in this terribly hard time. We are, however, advising you to wipe away such weeds and peace haters from your movement.

“Finally, Ikara people and the rest of our well-wishers are waiting for your kind response and action afterward as we remained hopeful in you and your led administration. May Allah provides us with a workable solution to this bedeviling insecurity that perishes lives and properties on daily basis”, it stated.

Contacted, the Spokesman of Kaduna State Police command Mohammed Jalige could not respond. Pushed further Mr. Jalige replied with “Thanks”.

“PPRO sir. is the command aware of the sensitive statement issued by “Ikara Concerned Youths Association (ICYA)”, that there was no abduction attempt of the science school occurred in their place. And that the security commissioner Aruwan must be bought to book? U may wish to tell us ur side of the allegations pls. Journalists?…..he later replied with “Thanks”.