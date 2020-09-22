There is no constitutional provision for Tinubu, and his likes are a threat to democracy — Obaseki

Edo governorship election winner, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday said the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his likes are threats to democracy in Nigeria.

Obaseki said this when he appeared on The Morning Show of ARISE TV, Daily Times understands.

Further describing the former Lagos governor and other others like him as extra constitutional players, Obaseki said they constitute a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Explaining ‘extra-constitutional player‘, Obaseki said there was no where in the APC constitution that provides for the position of national leader, a title Tinubu bears.



“There is nothing in our party or the constitution of our party that gives anybody the title of a leader,” he said, adding that bearing that title “does not give them any constitutional power to sit in the comfort of their rooms and decide who gets what office.”

“If we allowed them to continue with what they are doing they will harm our democracy,” he said.

Edo people had voted in the incumbent governor even after a video from Tinubu, days before the September 19 Edo governorship election, called on the people of Edo to reject Governor Obaseki at the poll.