Daniel Owefin Amokachi, Nigerian former professional footballer, and former assistant manager of the Nigeria national football team has expressed his disappointment in recent Nigeria home game selections.

According to Amokachi, “I was blessed to work with the late Amodu Shuaibu, Austin Eguavoen and late Stephen Keshi, and I know their enthusiasm when it comes to the home-based players because they all came through the ranks.

“That’s the difference between them and those coming from outside. Most people coming from outside are not Nigerians, they are not passionate about the players playing at home, they are just here to do their job and get paid, not like our own who are passionate on developing the players back home.

“They know the talents that Nigerians possess, especially if you go deep; we have the quality that can help.

“In 2013, we practically won the AFCON with home-based players. They qualified us for the championship and won it for us.

“Four or five players from the Nigerian league were starting games and that says a lot about the coach.

“But everyone knows how these foreign coaches go about their job and you can’t blame them.

“We just keep hoping that the coaches will consider the players, especially the young ones coming from the home front, and let them get a chance in the team.