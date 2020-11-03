The world will never recover If Trump wins again – Biden

3rd November 2020
Add Comment
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
Our planet will never recover If Trump wins again – Biden

The Democratic candidate for U.S elections, Joe Biden, has stated that the world will never recover if Donald Trump, his opponent wins today’s presidential election.

Biden made this known in a tweet on Tuesday, November 3.

Biden tweeted, “If we give Donald Trump another four years in the White House, our planet will never recover.”

READ ALSO: Blame previous administration for ASUU strike — Adamu

Daily Times reports that Biden has a slight lead in the pivotal state, which Trump won by less than a percentage point in 2016.

But the polls have tightened in recent days, and after the brash billionaire’s shock victory four years ago.

You may also like

About the author

Goodness Nwogwugwu

View all posts

Leave a Comment