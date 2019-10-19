The woman that the Police in Anambra said died following petrol tanker fire incident on Wednesday in Onitsha has been revealed.

Onitsha

The woman according to the Sun, Ifeoma Obi, and her child were killed by fire when they fell into the big gutter at the Ochanja First Gate while trying to escape.

A neighbour to Mrs Ifeoma Obi said she was a hard working woman who stayed about 16 years before she conceived and gave birth to the daughter that she died along with in the disaster.

“She was in my shop before the fire came. I didn’t know whether she wanted to collect something inside the shop. But as she wanted to escape, she marched on the wooden pavement to cross the gutter without knowing that fire had heated the plank. She fell inside the gutter with the child and was roasted by the fire,” he recounted.

The late Ifeoma Obi, according to Chief Chukwuka Okeke, was a carpet dealer, a business she did for several years even as a spinster. She was the manager in her brother’s shop and continued working in that capacity even after getting married until the fire disaster killed her and her child, he ascertained.

Disclosing that the victim hailed from Urum in Awka but married to a husband from Awka-Etiti, Okeke said of her: “The woman married in 2003 but couldn’t conceive until early this year when she gave birth to the child. It is a painful death; a big tragedy.”

SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed the death in a statement issued to journalists in Awka.

Mohammed said that the bodies of the unidentified woman and her baby, who were burnt beyond recognition by the inferno, had been deposited at the Toronto Hospital, Onitsha.

He said that the fire, which started at about 12:59 pm, occurred when a tanker carrying petroleum product lost control and fell around Upper Iweka area of Onitsha.

“The petroleum product later caught fire and affected many shops and houses,” he said.

An eye witness had told NAN that no fewer than four persons have so far died in the incident as the fire later spread to Ochanga Market, Onitsha.

“The fire started in front of Toronto Hospital Onitsha, before it spread to Ochanga Market area.

“I saw four lifeless persons, while a number of persons are still trapped in a building still burning,” he said.

The Federal Government has assured victims of fire incident at the Ochanja Market, Onitsha in Anambra, of its support towards ameliorating their plights.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, gave the assurance on Friday in Onitsha when she visited the market to ascertain the level of damage.

Umar-Farouq said she was pained at the level of losses incurred by the traders as well as the damage caused by the inferno.

“We are here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, who directed that the ministry should come and condole the government and people of Anambra, especially the Ochanja Market traders mostly affected by the fire incident.

“I came here with sadness and utmost priority. Billions of naira have been lost by this fire incident.

“I have directed the acting Director-General of NEMA to immediately send relief materials through the South East zonal office to the affected victims of the incident,” she said.

The minister, who interacted with some of the victims, further assured that the ministry would work closely with the state to see how they could prevent further occurrence.

“A joint committee made up of Federal and State governments will come later to assess the level of damage with a view to forestalling future incidents of fire outbreaks,” she noted.

According to her, part of the assessment would focus on prevention and mitigation aspect of disaster and response to forestall future occurrences.

In his remarks, Chief Primus Odili, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Willie Obiano, commended the swift response of the Federal Government to the disaster.

Odili, who took the minister round the market in company of NEMA and Red Cross Society officials, requested for fire trucks from Federal Government to help combat such incidences in future.

“The people of Anambra are happy that the President within 24 hours was able to deploy people that came to assess the extent of damage and to give orders that relief materials be sent down to our people.

“What happened touched the heartbeat of trade and commerce in the South East; we are asking the Federal Government to also come to our aid in terms of fire trucks.

“We have about 20 fire trucks. About four of them came for the rescue operation.

“Early this morning, we had a similar incident at Nkpor (near Onitsha) and about six fire trucks were deployed within minutes, which is why we are not talking about serious damage.

“We are soliciting fire trucks; at the Ochanja Market, we need at least three.

“You saw how congested that market is, so we need high powered fire trucks that can deal with such fire disasters as we saw on Wednesday,” he appealed.

Responding, the Chairman of one of the affected plazas in the market, Chief Ndubisi Onuoha, commended President Buhari for condoling with them.

But Onuoha prayed that the promises made to them by the Federal Government should not be diverted. (NAN)