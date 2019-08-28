The United States embassy in Nigeria has denied accusations on hindering appointment dates with Nigerians pursuing visa to travel to the US

The embassy responded to inquiries from correspondents of news agency of Nigeria, NAN in Abuja Nigeria. The embassy said, “There has been no block on visa interviews. There are interview appointment opportunities available”, in a very short reply.

A citizen of a foreign country, who wishes to enter the US is expected to first obtain a visa, either a non-immigrant visa for temporary stay or an immigrant visa for permanent residence.

On August 20th, some social media platforms reported that despite payments made by Nigerians seeking appointments with the US embassy, they were unable to secure appointment dates.According to the reports, applicants who apply to be fixed for appointment after payment are usually informed by the US embassy through the Embassy’s consultant website CGI INC that appointment dates are unavailable.