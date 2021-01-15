The Undaground Media Signs The Xpandables Dance Group

By Mutiat Alli

Fast growing entertainment outfit, The Undaground Media have officially signed The Xpandables Dance Group.

Speaking on this new move, the CEO of the outfit, Mr. Chiori Daniel Cole disclosed that the dance group was signed following their several success stories and their doggedness towards been a better and acknowledged dance group not just in Nigeria alone but as a brand to be reckoned with all over the world.

It is pertinent to note that tThe Xpandables Is Co-owned By two Individuals ,Onaifo Opeyemi Emmanuel (@Speedope) and Ogunbakin Oluwafemi Michael (@FemiGinger); both born and raised in the city of Ibadan.

The duo began dancing at a very young age, both grew up in adance charity organization where their passion for Dance grew.

After graduating from the prestigious Lead City University Ibadan in 2012, the duo went ahead to serve their country.

Following their service, the two began performing with artists . At the end of every show, people usually gave remarks as “two performers that expands like more than a pair on stage” This gave Opeyemi and oluwafemi an insight on what they should be called.

Hence, The Xpandables.

The first of February 2014 marked the official beginning of The Xpandables and since then, they have performed in notable events in and out of Nigeria.

With several recognitions and awards to show for it; The Xpandables have featured in music videos of both local and national artists like Dj Cuppy, Olamde(Don’t stop), Skales(Lole and Mujo), Djenimoney ft Olamide (OyaDab), Fabulous Pizzy(Sabali), Posly TD(Lori titi), Artquake (farabale), Sheunnatural (Body Perfect) Oyinkanade(Oyin), Tolu (Project Fame) to mention a few.