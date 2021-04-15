The Undaground Media Limited signs Influencer/Outfluencer, Arinzaay

By Mutiat Alli

Fast-growing entertainment outfit, The Undaground Media Limited has officially signed popular Influencer/Outfluencer, David Julius Arogula better known as Arinzaay.

Speaking on this new move, the CEO of the media outfit, Mr. Chiori Daniel Cole disclosed that working with the Nigeria Meme Blogger is necessary at this time as Arinzaay was signed following the several success stories as a content creator and influencer who is known for his unbeatable record of promoting African entertainment and features of beautiful African people and content around the world.

Arinzaay as he is fondly called is a man of many part as he is the co-founder of ‘Original African’ a platform created to drive African content across globe, founder of SPAN (Single people association of Nigeria) and also founder OUTFLUENCERS (a group of micro influencers that assists young and promising Nigerian meme bloggers/influencer to build an audience online and also gets their contents viral on the social media network).

With track record of laurel to show for his impact, Arinzaay and his co-founded platform got nominated in awards that includes J-Krue Awards for Best Use of social Media (2017), Screen Awards Best use of social media (2016), Campus Heat Awards for Students Favorite feature page (2016) and Scream Awards, The New league Millennia Influencers (2021).

It is pertinent to note that Arinzaay before starting up his meme blog have worked with reputable entertainment brands that includes Dotts media house, Gas promotions Ng, Jephy Jay/Don Jazzy (A&R), Achievas Entertainment and The Undaground media, among others.

Arinzaay spent three years as a freelance social medial promoter and Pr for entertainment brands in Nigeria. After a successful career working with major Entertainment and Media agencies, Arinzaay is currently part of The Undaground media and Achievas entertainment management team as their A&R, content creator, and Public Relations