…Premieres August 11

Mutiat Alli, Lagos



All is set for the release of The Reunion across the cinemas nationwide from August 16. The movie which is Fojo Media Productions debut outing in the cinemas stars Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Lilian Esoro, Tana Adelana, Mercy Aigbe, Jide Kosoko, Frederick Leonard, Chioma Emeruah Chigurl, Jaiye Kuti, Femi Jacobs, Lateef Adedimeji, Steve Onu Yaw among others.

The star studded movie tells the story of four friends from high school who re-unite to plan the 50th anniversary of their alma mater. As a battle of superiority stirs up and issues from the past are re-visited, secrets are revealed that threaten to tear up their seemingly perfect lives.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Fojo Media Productions and Executive Producer of the movie, Mrs. Faith Ojo, the Reunion shares the struggles of women while living up to the expectations of the society. “This is a must watch for every household.”

While commenting on the film industry in Nigeria and its performance, Mrs. Ojo said that Nollywood actors are a match to Hollywood actors any day, adding that the support and partnership they give to every project they are involved in makes the difference.

“The Nollywood industry will be bigger than what it is today if Nollywood actors throw their weight and support from their fans to make each movie a hit, that way the producer makes more money to plunge back into paying them for more movies.”

The industry has a lot of prospects and until actors see each project as their personal project, then we may remain where we are”, she added.

Mrs. Ojo stressed that the government cannot be looked on for the development of every sphere of the society, hence her role in ensuring that more upcoming talented young people in the movie industry grow.

Speaking on the making of the movie, the producer/Director, Thomas Odia noted that the movie stands out as it involves seasoned actors who were selected to interpret their roles,

“this is an aspect of the technicalities involved in telling a good story including the set design, lighting, cinematography, sound, costume, makeup and hair, camera accessories, properties and the production design as a whole. It is high time crew members got recognized for exceptional creativity, dedication to the job and hardwork.

The Reunion is distributed nationwide by Genesis cinemas. It premieres on August 11th.