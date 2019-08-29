The Presidency has again reacted to the threat issued by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who gave an order to his group in Japan to humiliate President Muhammadu.

In responding to the newsmen who asked if the presidency is scared of IPOB threat, Femi Adesina, aide to President Buhari said, “We’re in Japan for a serious business; we don’t have time for IPOB”.

Furthermore, Adesina said the question is not necessary, that the less said about a fringe and shadowy and long outlawed group, the better.

In reaction to a video shot by the group at the home of the Nigerian Ambassador to Tokyo, Adesina purported; “In paroxysm of pain and frustration, they had shot a video at the home of the Nigerian Ambassador to Tokyo, threatening to ‘allest’ and ‘tly’ their own father, with Japanese police ‘coplating.’ Shameful and ridiculous for every right thinking Nigerian.

“To underscore the scant attention we paid to it all, not a word was said about the group when the President received briefings on activities for the day, early in the morning of Wednesday. It was time for serious business, I say again, and nobody had time for any distraction.

“There was a photo session that preceded the actual opening ceremony of TICAD 7. When we went to town with it, the Internet almost exploded. Some people had alleged that President Buhari was not in Japan, and those pictures showed them as not worthy of being believed. They were simply laughed to scorn.”

