When Nigerians speak with one voice, truth comes out. When an issue affects only one person or group, others might say “E no concern me.”

Now Nigeria is going through a process of growth and this growth involves pain and suffering. Each person is feeling it and that is why they are now shouting together to shut down what is making them feel pains.

Nigeria is really going through a metamorphosis and she is perching from one opinion to another like a butterfly that perches from one tree to another seeking for freedom. Nigeria is searching for liberation. As long as Nigerians continue to speak with one voice, the liberation is near.

We have seen many instances recently of Nigerians coming out to condemn what is wrong which led the authorities and persons concerned to take decisive actions. Nigerians can now see what speaking with one voice can do. The voice of Nigerians can now reach the seats of power.

The past election has exposed Nigerians to know the various injustices in the land and they have now known how to react to them. We should take advantage of it and speak out boldly every time injustice is meted out on us. Now Nigerians are beginning to be aware of what makes them lag behind in politics, development, education etc.

If supported, Nigerians can be like their counterparts overseas. We can manufacture airplanes like others and even go to the moon. We can make our economy boom if we have all the backups.

However, we are limited in what we can do. Sometimes we may resign to fate that life should be like this but when we look at people overseas, we begin to pity ourselves and ask questions. If the government creates an enabling environment, there is nothing we can’t do than looking outside for greener pastures or help.

The material and human resources are here. Brain drain has paralyzed Nigerian economy. What does it take to manufacture cars? Can we not do it here? Sometimes our problem is lack of appreciation. Innoson Motors was discouraged several times but he never gave up. Nigerians can learn from him not to start something and give up later. The youths of today are driven to success to explore and become successful. This is in them. They are waiting for government to give them the necessary supports and boost their stimuli. Without incentives and drive to be great, Nigeria would continue to lag behind in Technology and other matters. Many of the imported items could be manufactured here but we still buy them form outside at unimaginable high prices due to exchange rates.

Migration poses another serious problem in the world. Many citizens from developing countries look for greener pastures outside. Unfortunately, they are met with shipwreck, various hardships on their journey, harassed and sent back to their countries. Nigeria ranks high in this aspect and as well as in hunger index.

The Roman Pontiff moved by compassion, appealed to the world on the need to help the victims of migration. If there is social justice people would not look for it outside. If there is wealth, we can’t look for it outside. Enabling environment creates all these. But politics deprives us of these yearnings because we don’t speak against what affects us with one voice and mind.

Ethnicity is another hideous enemy in Nigerian political history. Where you come from, would decide the choice of the person who will be your Governor or President. Nigeria has not yet migrated sincerely to be real citizens and become patriotic but tribal jingoism is still in our veins! We are too far away from voting for somebody who is not from our own tribe. We miss a lot by allowing this syndrome to bring a divide in Nigerian polity. We saw what happened in the last elections, how tribalism influenced the voting pattern.

Apart from tribalism, religion has its own part to play in Nigerian politics. Nigerians tend to choose their leaders based on religious affiliations even though they lack merits. Religion has the same coloration with tribalism. Our religious differences have made us to be biased in approaching issues. We tend to maintain a conspiracy of silence when it concerns “our religious man” in politics. This has weakened our voices to speak as patriotic Nigerians. If Nigeria is divided along tribal and religious lines, how can we sustain unity and development? What is then the essence of religion and unity in diversity? It is pertinent to note that Religion is all about the love of the divine and prohibition of killing our brothers.

Some years ago, the Arewa Consultative Forum gave a quit notice to their fellow Nigerians to leave the North, I wrote against it, when Afenifere spoke against it too, they denied and made a U-turn. See what speaking with one voice can do! Today they have gone back to their divisive behaviour because of the suspension of a scheme with an alleged sinister motive.

One firm voice that resonates can shatter the brain waves of the oppressors to act positively and shun injustice. Nigeria does not want to divide. She is the giant and voice of Africa. She is important to Africa. We need to be together and avoid unhygienic words that create tribal nuances that dislocate our fellow Nigerians making them unhappy in their country.

According to Pope Francis, we are all immigrants in this world. Nobody is a stranger in his own country. Nigeria is suffering today due to lack of attention to truth. This is one of the obstacles derailing Nigeria’s politics, progress and unity.

Msgr. Livinus Ukah

(Priest and Social Justice Advocate)

E-mail:donlukah2013@gmail.com