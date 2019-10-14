Former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Cheif Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the north will not support an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Fani-Kayode in his tweet last week said: ‘If you believe that the north will support an Igbo Presidency in 2023 then you still dont understand the injustice that Nigeria represents.The north will NEVER support an Igbo presidency and that is the tragedy of Nigeria. The entire south needs EMANCIPATION and not Presidency.’

Also the Avitaion minister a series of tweets on Sunday took on Junaid Mohammed for saying that the north prefers Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the next President of Nigeria, instead of an Igbo man.

"We prefer Tinubu to be President than Igbo man"- Junaid Mohammed.



“Mark this: once we wrestle power from the core north it will not go back there for at least 50 years. People are fed up with Fulani hegemony and domination.

” If we remain one nation, the indigenous people of Nigeria and not alien invaders will rule Nigeria for the next 100 years.”