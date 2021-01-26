The new service chiefs must send every terrorist to hell and protect people’s lives – FFK

A former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has today commended Nigerian President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari for the termination of the appointments of the former service chiefs, saying he hopes the new service chiefs would hit the ground running and confront the menace of terrorism that has threatened to throw the nation into turmoil.

The Former Service Chiefs:

Earlier this afternoon, news had emerged that President Muhammadu Buhari had terminated the appointments of the former service chiefs and approved the appointment of their replacement.

It was a development many didn’t see coming as there has been several calls for a revamping of the security architecture of the country, calls President Buhari failed to heed.

While reacting to the news this evening, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode who is a known critic of the Buhari-led administration took to his verified Twitter handle to say, “I commend @MBuhari for finding the courage to change his Service Chiefs. Let us hope that the new ones make a difference.

They must hit the ground running& confront the menace of terrorism. They should send every terrorist to hell & protect the lives& property of the people.”