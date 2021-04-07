The new IGP is due for retirement in 2023, check out his last promotion before he became IGP

Many citizens were shocked by the president’s decision to name a new Inspector General of Police (IGP), and they questioned why he took such a drastic measure.

After a group of gunmen attacked a police station in the state, freeing some inmates and eventually setting the building ablaze, it was reported that Mohammed Adamu, the now former Inspector General of Police, was sacked and replaced while still in Owerri during his visit to the state.

While Mohammed Adamu was still in Owerri, the current and acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was appointed the new IGP.

According to premium times, Usman Alkali Baba, the current Inspector General of Police, will retire in 2023. Usman Alkali Baba was promoted sometime in November last year before being appointed the new Inspector General of Police (2020).

Usman Alkali Baba was promoted to Deputy Inspector General in November 2020. (DIG). Before President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), he was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).