Mutiat Alli

As part of helping in the growing entertainment industry, Fast rising outfit, The Narcos19 record label has unveiled its first sets of two budding artists Aviel Kingz and P Ray to the industry.

The label which prides itself as a selfless organization that has modeled its operations as collaborative and innovative such that artistes and management can both contribute towards success that is mutually beneficial for all its team members.

Elijah Mbadiwe-Odum popularly known as Aviel Kingz is an Alte/Afro Trap recording artist who has been working on his debut EP and would be dropping singles before the end of the year while P Ray on the other hand just released his single titled Ire featuring Alapomeji crooner, 9ice is also set to give us more good tunes before the end of the year.

On what makes them difference compared to other budding artists in the industry; both signees disclosed that their distinctive sound and quality of materials set them apart as they are bringing a change to the industry at large.

However, as a youthful and creative record label, the management embraces and utilizes the advantages of cutting-edge innovations without discarding the invaluable knowledge gained from industry veterans to help promote its artists and attain success.