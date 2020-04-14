Newly married curvy Nollywood actress/ instagram sensation, Anita Joseph have revealed in a recent interview that she can no longer twerk anymore on instagram as a result of her marital status noting that she is a submissive wife who takes marriage seriously and gives husband the desired attention needed.

Speaking further, the curvy actress stressed that her man is not in support of her dance on social media and as such since married; there is need to be more careful of what goes out on social media; she also revealed that her husband must give approval of whatever she wants do.