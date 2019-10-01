Taribo West has said that he was sent packing from AC Milan by The Mafia. He also said Liverpool made a bid for him only for him to end up at Derby County.

“The Mafia would do anything in their powers to make sure I was done with at Milan,”

“They cooked a vicious story in the press that I was injured in the desperate bid to send me out of Milan.

“The doctors were bribed to say I was injured, but it was a lie. They did that because they felt it was unthinkable for an African player to take the place of those three aging defenders.

“Liverpool came with an offer, but at the end of the day, I had to settle for Derby County.” he said

