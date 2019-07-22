By Agency report

Disney’s highly anticipated remake of ‘The Lion King’ is expected to draw herds of moviegoers around the world at a time when ticket sales are seriously struggling.



According to a report being followed by Daily Times, Box office watchers predict that the studio’s grand return to the Pride Lands could become one of this year’s biggest hits. “The Lion King” is expected to debut with $150 million, though some estimates show that receipts could surpass $180 million.



Kenya’s Tourism Board held a private screening of Walt Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ ahead of the film’s public debut this weekend.

The animators of the original blockbuster reportedly visited Kenya to study wildlife and draw real-life inspiration for the characters and landscapes they digitally created.



The first and current soundtrack feature iconic songs like ‘Hakuna Matata’, which means “no problems” in the Swahili language.

“I saw Kenya magical, Magical Kenya represented very well. Hakuna Matata, that’s what I got from there. I am so excited the movie was awesome and I would like to watch it over and over again,” said Bernard Muriu, a film buff who was invited to the exclusive premiere.