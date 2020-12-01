The House of reps call for the sack of the Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives may reach a resolution today to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to give explanations on the true security situation of the country.

This is the key prayer of a motion that’s underway on the floor at Tuesday plenary.

The motion, sponsored by 11 lawmakers most of whom are from Borno State is coming on the heels of the massacre of over 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government near Maiduguri, in Borno State over the week by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

The killing, which attracted widespread condemnations, has resumed debate on the matter of insecurity in Nigeria.

Daily Times reports that although the government has consistently mouthed a decimation and technical defeat of the insurgents, contemporary fatalities and massacres have benumbed the claim.

The House has once again called for the sack of the Service Chiefs whose tenures have since elapsed but President Buhari whose prerogative it is to relieve them of their appointments preferred otherwise.

Gbajabiamila in his remarks, however, said that “Now, is the time to ask difficult questions. We will consider intervention for the people of Zarbamari attacks”.

The House is set for the debate.

