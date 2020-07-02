In a statement released on Wednesday, July 1, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8, while the Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Maiduguri airports would resume on the 11th. Other airports are also expected to resume operations on the 15th.

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

Sirika, however, noted that a date for the international airports will be announced in due course.

The Nigerian airspace has been closed since March this year following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The statement in part reads

”The flights will commence with the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

The Port Harcourt , Owerri and Maiduguri airports will reopen to flights on the 11th of July, while other airports across the country will join on the 15th of July.

Passengers looking to travel out of the country will have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country will be announced later.

Passengers are highly advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.”