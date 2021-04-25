The Cole brothers celebrates Peter Cole @45

By Mutiat Alli

As their brother Peter Cole Chiori hits the 45years milestone; the Cole brothers have all joined forces to celebrate a man they all describes as a visionary leader who has steered the affairs of the family with so much passion in his heart.

Giving good notes about the celebrant, CEO Achievas Entertainment, Paul Cole Chiori describes him as an energetic and go to man who believe in the uplifting of others to grow in all ramifications.

In the same vein, Filmmaker and Entertainment Consultant, Chiori Daniel Cole describes the Celebrant as an individual with many positive personalities; a man whose passion and vision on transportation is immense. He said’ He pushes us to a point where there is no limit to being successful.

Other siblings celebrating Peter Cole includes; Gifted Cole Chiori – Boxer, Chiori Emmanuel Cole- Head of procurement and supervisor Ocean Glory Commodities , Chiori Godswill Cole – Ocean Global Impex Business Manager and Chiori Alison Cole- Writer and Student.

It is pertinent to note that in 2018, Peter Cole emerged winner as the Entrepreneur of the year (Transport & Logistics) courtesy of the African Leadership Magazine at the African Summit Awards held in London.