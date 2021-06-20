The Church better position to correct societal ills – NCPC

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam has emphasised that the church is in a better position to correct wrongs in the society saying that the Church should not stay aloof at the trying period of the nation.

Rev Pam who made this assertion in Jos, Plataeu State on saturday at a fund raising service for the completion of the Sunday school building at the Church of Christ In Nations also called on the body of Christ to get things right and join forces with the government to move the nation forward.

He maintained that the church at this trying time of the nation’s history should not just stand aloof, but should speak out constructively to make the difference.

Rev Pam emphasized that the task of saving the country from its present security challenges and social maladies should begin from their immediate environment urging the church to shun ethnicity, denominationism and religious intolerance.

“I implore the Church to strive and keep unity of the body of Christ and ensure that the interest of the other faith are protected as Nigerians should look up to God as He is the only one that would heal the nation, he said.

In the same vein, Rev Pam also, paid condolence visit on the District Head of Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area, Da Patrick Mandung in his palace to commiserate with him on the recent attack in his community in which twelve persons were killed and five others brutally wounded.

He said: “We are here with a heavy heart, and shocked with the level of attack perpetuated by the unknown gunmen against the good people of Kuru.

“We are also, shocked that the attackers can come into this interior village, killed our people and escaped freely.”

He assured the royal father that those who carried out the heinous attack against his people would be arrested by the security personnel and above all, God would certainly bring them out.

“They can escape from man, but cannot escape the wrath of God,” describing the Royal Father, Mandung as exemplary; peace loving custodian of his people.

He further assured the royal father that the lives of his people are secured in God,s hand adding;

“what you need now in this community is God, people need to go back to God.

Earlier, Chairman of Jos South Local Government Council, Gideon Davou said he was griefed and battered by what happened to his people describing the act as “barbaric and dastardly.”

The chairman commended the government of Plateau State for rising to the people at their trying moment.

He pledged that his people would continue to give government all the support to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

In his remarks, the Da Gwom Rwei Kuru, Da Patrick Mandung thanked the NCPC boss for his show of humanity and love for his people, stating that he was shocked with disbelief, actions of the unknown gunmen who took the lives of twelve innocent and harmless people of his community unprovoked.

He commended the Rev Pam and the government of Plateau State for their support and solidarity, praying that; “never again, would his community experience this kind of unfortunate incident.”

The visit was attended by many stakeholders in the community including the commissioner for Science and Technology, Gyang Musa, local government council chairmen of Riyom, Mateng Gwalson and his Kuru counterpart; Commissioner, Civil Service Commission and clergy men in the zone a d Chairman, Kuru Development Association, Justin Pam.