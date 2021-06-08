The bedrock of Anambra’s development is infrastructure- Hon Azuka Okwousa

Anambra state, like most parts of Nigeria, is in dire need of an infrastructural facelift.

Over the last decade, past governments have made efforts to improve the state’s structural facilities.

However, it is of public opinion that these improvements are far from sufficient. More so, some of the facilities put in place have already begun to experience gradual deterioration with little or no attention paid to the maintenance of these facilities.

Hon Azuka Okwuosa, APC’s preferred aspirant for Anambra 2021 governorship, discusses his intentions for the state’s infrastructure.

According to Hon Azuka Okwuosa, his government will have a three-pronged approach to Anambra’s infrastructural development.

The focus will be on power, road construction and maintenance and water supply.

These areas are crucial to developing the local industries, which are currently suffering a spike in daily expenses due to insufficient government infrastructure.

Small businesses spend a good percentage of their resources on power generation and heavily depend on road connections to transport goods and services; hence, the inadequate supply of power and the poor condition of roads definitely takes their toll on businesses.

Anambra currently generates less than 50% of its required 500 megawatts power demand. This shortfall has resulted in capital flight, closure of manufacturing industries and low performance of companies that have managed to stay afloat.

Hon Okwosa’s government will establish an independent power plant fuelled by the available oil and gas in the state to eliminate this problem.

The IPP project will make up for the shortfall of power generation, and construction will be done to facilitate future expansion. It will help in the revitalisation of the industries within the state, thereby increasing employment opportunities.

Concerning roads, his government will embark on quality road construction and rehabilitation.

The flawed road drainage system responsible for the dilapidated state of Anambra roads will be corrected. Every new route will be constructed with adequate drainage systems to extend the lifespan of the roads.

Also, his government will establish road maintenance agencies at the local government and state level. These agencies will be charged with the sole responsibility of maintaining the roads, thereby ensuring their longevity.

Finally, Hon Azuka Okwuosa intends to ensure that clean running water is made available to every indigene, even in the state’s most remote areas of the state. The idea is to employ the skills of experts who will develop an integrated water scheme. Anambra’s extensive reservoir of water bodies gives feasibility to these plans.

In general, Hon Azuka is interested in improving the vital areas of infrastructure that would better the lives of the average Nigerian, upgrade their standard of living, and create a sustainable environment for local businesses and innovation to thrive.