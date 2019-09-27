The Department of Livestock Development under the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives on Friday listed 24 provinces as “surveillance areas” for African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Livestock Department has ordered the 24 provinces to be under strict animal control to prevent and deter any signs of emerging ASF, said in the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives website.

The government has reiterated that until now, there have been no evidences of ASF in the country; however it is better to prevent and deter for now in the face of emerging ASF outbreak in neighboring Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

The Livestock Department has 24 out of its 77 provinces on watch and imposed strict measures in movement of pigs and wild boars, including carcasses, semen or embryos for breeding.

Violation of the restrictions is punishable by imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to 40,000 baht (about 1,320 U.S. dollar), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives website.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives had on Wednesday said that there was no evidence to prove that Thai pigs were infected with ASF.

However, Thai Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said his ministry’s Department of Livestock Development had rolled out measures to prevent ASF from emerging in Thailand.

Chalermchai said Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered all concerned authorities to stay on high alert.

One of the key measures is the banning of the import and smuggling of pork products from some neighboring countries.

“Thailand has already barred pig imports from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

“These neighboring countries have reported swine fever outbreak since last month.

“So we must be very cautious of people bringing in meat products into the Thai borders too,” said Chalermchai.

He added: “We must also be very careful of the water sources we share with neighboring countries too.

“We have stopped movements of pigs other than staying in the barn.”

The Department of Livestock Development also ordered the culling of thousands of pigs in Chiang Rai Province after the department found out that Thailand was sharing the same water source with neighboring countries which saw ASF outbreak, said Chalermchai.

All vehicles crossing into the Thai border will be sprayed with sterilizing solution effective from now, said Chalermchai.

The Department of Livestock Development said ASF is harmless to humans but very contagious and fatal for pigs.

However, the department cautioned all to consume only well-cooked pork.

(Xinhua/NAN)