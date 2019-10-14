Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, says the organization will fund centres of excellence for innovative research in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Bagore said two to three of such centres would be promoted with special funds allocation in each of the zones.

” This is to replicate ‘African centres of excellence being prompted by international agencies in order to encourage indigenous innovative research and learning activities,” he said.

The executive secretary said this at a meeting with management and the governing council of the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS) in Sokoto.

” TETFund is vigorously focused on supporting relevant research and development in tertiary institutions to fast track industrial growth toward enhancing productivity and human empowerment,” Bagore said.

He explained that the effort coincides with that of the National Universities Commission, (NUC) using triple helix concept of innovation concept.

According to him, the two are twin concepts that refer to a set of interactions between academia, industry and governments to foster economic and social development.

Bogoro described good academic leadership as backbone of success in all institutions while poor leadership negatively affects all professional progression and development.

”With composition of academics in UDUS and others, Nigeria has no excuse, other than to rise and lead not only Africa but the world,” he said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a N5 billion national research fund to stimulate progress in the academia.

NLNG spends $30bn on gas plants, infrastructure in Bonny Island

The executive secretary noted that emphasis would be geared towards application of academic researches that would facilitate growth in various sectors.

”TETFund also provides a N5 million intervention grant for producing journals with our scholars’ content targeted at addressing our immediate challenges.

” The past trend of low production and reliance on foreign ones is minimized and at present, more indigenous journals are visible and indexed.”

He said that the provision of inter-disciplinary laboratory is also in the pipeline to emulate other developed nations in promoting intellectual harmony and knowledge sharing.