Doosuur Iwambe

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has solicited the support of heads of tertiary institutions and other stakeholders for the success of its 20-year self-assessment project.

Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who was speaking during a meeting of the technical committee members in Abuja, emphasized that the success of the impact assessment project is dependent on the support and collaboration that would come from heads of institutions.

Bogoro, who was represented by the fund’s Director of Strategic Planning and Development, Ifiok Ukim, appealed to the committee members to adhere strictly to the terms of reference of the assignment, which is to carry out impact assessment of Education Trust Fund (ETF) interventions from 1999 -2010 and that of TETFund from 2011 -2018.

He said that “in 2011, the fund was refocused to intervene in public tertiary institutions defined by the TETFund Act 2011 as public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education because the ETF was overburdened and overstretched and could only render palliative support to all the levels of public educational institutions in Nigeria.

“In the 20 years of its interventions, the fund has never presented itself for self-evaluation or examination. Impact assessment which we are about to undertake is a contemporary phenomenon for reviewing and assessing progress made by any organization, it’s important to the fund as it would reveal the strengths, weaknesses, progress, challenges and windows of opportunities for it to improve on its service delivery to its beneficiaries.

“We at TETFund are determined to maintain our status as one of the most visible, impactful and relevant intervention agencies that has become a model in Africa,” he said.

Co-chairmen of the committee in their remarks confirmed that the technical advisory committee on impact assessment has developed appropriate survey instruments that would be administered at beneficiary institutions and the field works would commence next week across the institutions.

They appealed to heads of institutions to support the various teams that would visit their institutions and also render necessary assistance that would enable them carry out the work successfully.