In its bid to improve the ranking of Nigerian Universities, the executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, has inaugurated technical Advisory Committee On Impact Assessment (TACIA) to ensure self-evaluation of the board.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Wednesday, Bogoro called on the TACIA members to identify areas that will help the board to function better adding that their assessment will assist the board to improve in the ranking of Nigerian Universities.

He said that the TACIA which will be chaired by the former Head of campaigns of Action Aid International and Country Director, Action Aid Nigeria, Dr Otive Igbuzor would be responsible for reviewing the activities of the board with regard to strength, weaknesses, progress, challenges as well as windows of opportunity to improve.

He said, “The main objectives of the Committee will include; carrying out impact assessment of Education Trust Fund (TETfund) interventions from 2011 to 2019, impact of implementation of ETF/TEtfund mandates and effectiveness to determine the achievements and weaknesses recorded and observed in the course of implementation of existing projects amongst others’’.

Bogoro further reaffirmed the continued commitment of the board in uplifting the level of professionalism and excellence in the academic community.

Responding, the Co-chairman of the committee, Professor Placid Njokku pledged to work as a team to actualize the dream of the board.

On his part, the National president, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi commended TEtfund for setting up the committee, saying, the development would help in repositioning the board to reach its established mandate.

“An organization that does not evaluate itself is destined to die. This is the right step in the right direction’’, he added.