The Ingawa Local Government Council in Katsina State says it will vaccinate 55,110 women of between 15 and 49 years of age against neonatal tetanus in the area.



Malam Abdurrahaman Auwalu, the Council Director of Primary Health Care (PHC), made this known in Ingawa on Wednesday during the inauguration of the five-day vaccination across the 11 existing electoral wards.



He said the exercise would prevent women against falling victims of neonatal tetanus which had medically proven to be one of the dangerous diseases affecting women especially pregnant mothers.



According to him, the council has formed 44 teams comprising vaccinators, recorders and guides, adding that the exercise will cover all existing Primary and Girls Secondary Schools for wider coverage.



He called on women who fall under the category of the target group to embrace the exercise.



“We have stationed our teams at hospitals, ward and district head houses to facilitate easy access.’’



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the council recently provided medical assistance to 50 indigene persons as part of its effort to promote healthcare in the area.

