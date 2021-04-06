Terrorism will be a thing of the past in a short while – Chief Of Air Staff

Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, the Nigerian Air Force’s Chief of Air Staff, has expressed optimism that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will remove terrorists and other criminal elements in Nigeria in the near future.

He made the promise during an Easter lunch with members of 013 Fast Response Force Minna, where he commiserated with the families and colleagues of the three Airmen who died in Allawa operations on April 1, 2021.

Air Marshal Amao reaffirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s and the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to putting an end to rebellion and armed banditry.

The Chief of Air Staff, represented by Air Vice-Marshal Remiqius Ekeh, praised the 013 Quick Response Force and the Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI, as well as the brave officers, airmen, and airwomen, and urged them to remain steadfast in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

He told them not to give up on their commitment and hard work in order to fulfill the mandate of protecting Nigerians’ lives and property.

The NAF chief confirmed that attempts to retrieve the crashed NAF Alpha Jet Aircraft, which was reported missing on March 31, 2021, are still underway.

The assertion that the jet was shot down by insurgents is false, he claims.

When the inquiries are finished, he vowed that all available evidence would be made public.