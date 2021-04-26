Terror: Boy 12 killed, burnt beyond recognition in kaduna

IDIBIA GABRIEL, KADUNA

Residents of the satellite area of rigasa community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state waked up on fateful Friday with the tragic news of the gruesome murder of a teenage boy by criminals.

The boy, aged between 12 to 15year old is yet to be identified because he was burnt beyond recognition and dumped in an uncompleted building by terrorists, according to an eyewitness report by one lsiyaku Salisu.



Residents of the area expressed shock and lamented poor security coverage in the area over the dastard incident which occurred on Friday 23rd of march 2021.



The victim was discovered by some little children who entered the uncompleted building to play. “They saw the corpse and call the attention of one of their brother bearing Isiyaku Salisu.



“After I saw the body, I ordered the children to call Mai Anguwa to informed him of the ugly incidents”, Isiyaku Salisu stated.



According to the statement, Mai Anguwa, Aliyu Baushe confirmed the incidents to journalists and expressed shock, and prayed God to expose those behind the criminal acts.

“Upon arriving the scene, I quickly notify the community security and the emirate council who directed me to call the police”, Mai Anguwa said.