Tanko Muhammad, the new head of Nigeria’s judiciary, has said that vicious termites destroyed his primary school certificate.

Mr Muhammad said the termites invaded his home in Bauchi State in 1998 and devoured all documents inside beyond recovery.

“No portion of the certificate was salvaged,” Mr Muhammad said.

The claim was contained in an affidavit which the top jurist submitted to the Senate last week to be confirmed as the head of the Supreme Court.